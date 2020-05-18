Getting Answers: Can pneumonia vaccines help prevent getting the coronavirus?

TUCSON- Viewers have asked us about the pneumonia vaccine and if it can help prevent getting the coronavirus.

Pneumonia is an infection that inflames the lungs' air sacs. This infection can cause the air sacs to fill up with fluid or pus, causing symptoms such as a cough, fever, chills and trouble breathing, according to the American Lung Association.

The World Health Organization stated that vaccines against pneumonia do not provide protection against the new coronavirus.

Although pneumonia vaccines are not effective against 2019-nCoV, vaccination against respiratory illnesses is highly recommended to protect your health, according to the WHO.

The organization stated that since this virus is so new and different, it needs its own vaccine.

