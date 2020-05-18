ABOR works with UArizona to open campus for fall semester

TUCSON - University of Arizona President Robert Robbins recently outlined his plan to bring back the 60,000 students and faculty for this upcoming semester.

Robbins and the university are working with the Arizona Board of Regents to make it happen.

The board said UArizona, along with the other universities, is putting together plans that will allow people to come back on campus to the greatest extent possible while making sure it will be safe.

"We want to give you back your college education and we want to do it in an environment that is safe and healthy," said Larry Penley, ABOR chair.

After UArizona's spring semester finished last week, Robbins said many students, alumni and parents have said they want to come back for the on-campus experience.

"We've developed our own test kits for RT-PCR testing that looks for viral load and simultaneously have developed the most accurate antibody test in the country," said Robbins.

According to UArizona, the chance of getting an inaccurate result is one in 3.5 million.

While ABOR believes the testing will help ensure a safe environment, they still remain cautious.

"That doesn't mean there won't be an infection," said Penley. "That's likely to be the case across the country, but we want you back and to have you have the wonderful experience that you can have at one of our three great universities in this state."

President Robbins said they'll have tests for everyone on campus and even use some dorms for quarantine if that becomes necessary.

"We're going to bring back the old idea of an infirmary so that we'll have beds in case that our students get not quite sick enough to go to a hospital, but we'll have the ability to take care of them," said Robbins.

While the antibody tests will be voluntary, Robbins hopes that everyone takes advantage of them.