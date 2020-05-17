Priest draws squirt gun in fight against coronavirus

DETROIT (AP) — A Roman Catholic priest in the Detroit area has taken aim at his parishioners, using a squirt gun to shoot holy water in a bid to maintain social distancing.

St. Ambrose Church in Grosse Pointe Park posted photos on social medial showing the Rev. Tim Pelc shooting water into a car window on Easter.

The photos have inspired memes online. One shows the 70-year-old priest amid the fires of hell directing the squirt gun at devil-like figures.

Pelc told BuzzFeed News that he was a little concerned about how the Vatican might react when the photos of him began circulating widely.

But Rev. Pelc said he hasn't "heard anything yet.”