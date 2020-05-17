Local church reopens with social distancing guidelines in place

TUCSON - Calvary Tucson Church has opened its doors for the first time in two months, taking out a thousand chairs in their auditorium so they can follow social distancing and CDC guidelines.

"(They) did a wonderful job of social distancing and everybody felt safe, everything was good and you could worship your lord. What can you ask for that's better than that?" said Michael Notheis, Calvary Church member.

With the virus able to spread very easily church goers are also asked to avoid contact with other members.

"We're encouraging people not to shake hands, not to hug, but to verbally confirm that they love each other and really maintaining that respect and walking in love towards other people," said Scott Billings, Assistant Pastor Calvary Tucson Church.

They also asked church goers to sit with the people in their household and to make sure at least two chairs are between groups.

"We don't wanna go backwards, we wanna move forward so we have to do our part and obey what they want us to do," said Beth Curtis, Calvary Church Member.

With members asked not to come into physical contact with each other it has changed how their church service typically goes.

"I think it's different but different doesn't necessarily mean bad and so what it really helps us do is it helps us communicate verbally our affection and our love for one another," said Billings.

The church says that they will continue to adapt as new guidelines come out to make sure that everyone coming to church stays safe.