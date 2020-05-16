Tucson Mayor Regina Romero extends local emergency through June 8th

TUCSON - Mayor Regina Romero extended the local emergency declaration through June 8th, meaning city buildings, excluding the court building, will be closed until then.

Current Pima County models show that June 8th is the optimal reopen date for city buildings, as long as the public follows CDC guidelines with the state reopening.

"COVID-19 is deadly, it is easily spreadable and we have to make sure that we are taking every single precaution as an individual to stop the spread," said City of Tucson Mayor Regina Romero.

Moratoriums on Tucson Water disconnects and evictions at city-owned facilities will continue through the end of June.

With businesses open already, not all of them seem to be following social distancing guidelines, which health officials say can negatively impact the ability to fully re-open.

"It's very concerning because COVID-19 doesn't discriminate. The biggest cases of COVID-19 are of people ages 22 to 44," said Romero.

Romero also recommends that employers allow tele-commuting where possible if they have been successfully doing so.

The city also requests that Tucson residents continue to adhere to social distancing and CDC guidelines by wearing masks and frequently washing your hands.

"If we start seeing people just throw caution to the wind and we see spikes in cases then that prolongs when the cases of COVID-19 start dropping," said Romero.