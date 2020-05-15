University of Arizona and the state are expanding COVID-19 antibody testing statewide

TUCSON - The U of A has been working on antibody testing for a few weeks and in late April they developed an extremely accurate test. On Friday, the state government has provide funding for that testing to expand.

Many doctors at the University of Arizona have been hard at work on better testing for Coronavirus.

So far the tests the antibody testing has been crude and inaccurate, that changed a couple weeks ago when they developed a new test. This new one worked so well that it is being expanded.

Daniel Derksen is a doctor at the U of A and is one of the people overseeing the expansion. He said, "I think this will be a much more precise tool the intention of this program is to do 250,000 test across the state in all 15 counties"

The best part is that this test isn't a nose swab, but a much easier blood test.

Deepta Bhattacharya is another doctor tied to the project. He said, "The real difference with the way that ours actually works is that rather than trying to use the human eye to determine if someone is positive or negative is that it actually puts a quantitative number on the data so it allows us to put very strict statistical thresholds so it allows us to say if it is correct vs wrong."

The next hurdle is to figure out if the immunity from Coronavirus is permanent and as of now it is too early to tell.

Derksen said, "It would imply that you have immunity but we don't know enough about this one to say a weather improves immunity or for how long that the immunity might last."

There will be 31 sites, at least two in every county and they are schedule to open this upcoming Monday.