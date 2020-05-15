Tucson, Park Place malls scheduled to reopen Tuesday

TUCSON - Tucson and Park Place malls announced Friday it will reopen Tuesday at 11 a.m. in response to Gov. Doug Ducey decision to allow his Stay-At-Home to expire.

Back in March, both malls announced it would close several of its retail stores in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. After Ducey shared Tuesday that he will replace the Stay-At-Home executive order with "Stay Healthy, Return Smarter, Return Stronger", retail stores began to announce their plans to reopen.

And soon after, the malls in the Tucson area followed suit.

According to Tucson Mall and Park Place officials, both malls will reopen on Tuesday.

To help continue to prevent the spread of COVID-19, the hours will be limited to 11:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. Monday-Saturday and from noon to 6:00 p.m. on Sunday.

Officials said "new measures have been implemented to help ensure the health and safety for all who enter the malls, including hand-sanitizing stations, touch-free interactions, frequent and intense cleanings and social distancing directions. We are working diligently to provide a safe, clean environment where people feel comfortable shopping, dining and enjoying their time."

The hours and reopenings for specific stores will vary.

For more information, visit tucsonmall.com and parkplacemall.com.