AP Analysis: 80 percent of states fall short of COVID-19 recommended testing level

WASHINGTON (AP) — As businesses reopen in more of the U.S., more than 4 out of 5 states still fall short of the COVID-19 testing levels that public health experts say are necessary to safely ease lockdowns.

That’s according to an Associated Press analysis. Rapid, widespread testing is considered essential to tracking and containing the coronavirus.

But an AP analysis of metrics developed by Harvard’s Global Health Institute indicates that 41 states fail to test widely enough to drive their infections below a key benchmark.

Among the states falling short are Texas and Georgia, which moved aggressively last month to reopen stores, malls, barbershops and other businesses.