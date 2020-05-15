$3T coronavirus relief bill expected to pass in House following Democrat push

WASHINGTON (AP) — Democrats are pushing Congress’ biggest coronavirus relief bill yet toward expected House passage. The measure is a $3 trillion measure they say the country badly needs. Most Republicans oppose it say it's simply a bloated election-year Democratic wish list.

The measure cleared an early procedural hurdle 207-199 on Friday with 14 Democrats voting in opposition, an unusually high number of “no” votes but small enough to suggest that leadership had things under control.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has already said the 1,815 measure is Democrats' opening offer in what is expected to lead to bipartisan negotiations.

It's expected to pass later Friday.