Getting Answers: Testing minors for COVID-19

TUCSON- As the state of Arizona gears up for another COVID-19 testing blitz this Saturday, one viewer tells us a location would not test her 7-year-old daughter for the coronavirus after a family member tested positive.

We looked into some facilities testing and they had different responses to testing a minor.

Banner Health tells KVOA that they are testing all ages for COVID-19 at their drive-thru locations. However, anyone under the age of 17 needs to be accompanied by a parent.

However, when we reached out to other healthcare facilities like Escalera Health, they are only testing people 18-years-old and up. The facility said that it is not licensed to see anyone 17-years-old and younger.

Before you make the trip to get anyone 17-years-old and younger tested for the coronavirus, be sure to call the healthcare facility ahead of time.

If you have a question about the coronavirus, email GettingAnswers@KVOA.com and News 4 Tucson's Priscilla Casper will provide answers during the 6 PM newscast.