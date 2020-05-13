Tucson Police focus on hot spot patrols during COVID-19 pandemic

TUCSON - With the statewide stay at home order and other restrictions in place due to COVID-19, Tucson Police have ramped up what they call hot spot patrols.

Tucson Police have been conducting these hot spot patrols for about a year now and call them strategic deployment missions.

During this time, they're completing around 1,000 missions a week.

Hot spots are small areas picked each week that are higher in crime and officers are asked to drive through the area to create a police presence.

"What we try to do is pick our areas that have the highest concentration of crime or a historical problem with crime and put the officers in there in a positive way to interact with people and to be seen, not necessarily just move through and arrest people," said Lieutenant Steven Simmers, Tucson Police Department.

Lieutenant Simmers said when people don't have a deterrent, they are more likely to commit crimes, so periodically placing officers in these areas as guardians help to lower that chance.

"We're staggering our officers throughout the day so we have almost a constant flow of officers through that area. Not bunched up so they're only allowed to go into those areas one at a time," said Simmers.

According to Simmers, 30 years of research has gone into hot spot patrols, and the results reveal that 15 minutes spent in a high crime area by police can deter crime for up to two hours.

"It's not a new strategy, it's new to us and we've been able to, with the restrictions, really test it heavily over the past few weeks," said Simmers. "During that time we've seen a great reduction in crime."