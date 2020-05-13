Local Tucson gyms open or plan to open after governor lifts closure mandate

TUCSON - On Tuesday, the governor announced that gyms, pools and spas were allowed to reopen this morning if they follow CDC guidelines.

March 16 was the last time that many of us were allowed to go to the gym because of the pandemic, but now gyms are allowed to open up.

Early Wednesday Tucson Strength on the Eastside opened its doors for the first time in 2 months.

Daniel Sawaya who is the owner of Tucson Strength said that they have been preparing for this since the closure and they were ready. "It was a surprise for sure. We were not expecting to reopen today, but I have kept most of my staff employed and we have been working on the gym"

Other gyms such as Prestige Fitness were ready to open as well, but want to take a couple extra steps before opening to the public.

Ronald Yousefnejad who is the owner of Prestige Fitness said, "Safety has always been our number one concern. So we're taking extra precautions above and beyond the guidance from the governor so we have sanitation hand sanitizing wipes at every single piece of cardio."

Gyms with a small space and client base, that were in compliance before the Coronavirus even started also say that this has changed their business for the long haul.

One of those gyms is The Protocol and the owner Jerry Trubman, said: "I don't see change in the foreseeable future I think for a while here we're just going to have to move very cautiously and make sure people can come in and get their workouts and keep people safe"