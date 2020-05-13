COVID-19 spikes could emerge weeks after US states lift lockdowns

WASHINGTON DC (AP) - While U.S. states are beginning to restart their economies after months of paralyzing coronavirus lockdowns, it could take weeks until it becomes clear whether those reopenings will cause a spike in COVID-19 cases.

The outbreak’s trajectory varies wildly across the country, with steep increases in cases in some places, decreases in others and infection rates that can shift dramatically from neighborhood to neighborhood.

A handful of states started easing their lockdowns about two weeks ago, with reopenings that now range from shopping malls in Texas to beach hotels in South Carolina and gyms in Wyoming.

But scientists warn it could be weeks more until they know the health effects.