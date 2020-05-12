Top health expert warns of ‘suffering and death’ if US reopens too soon

WASHINGTON (AP) — Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation’s top infectious disease expert, is warning Congress and the nation of what he calls "really serious” consequences of suffering, death and deeper economic damage if state and local officials lift stay-at-home orders too quickly.

His warning on Tuesday came even as President Donald Trump pushes states to ease restrictions as soon as it is safe to right a free-falling economy.

Underscoring the seriousness of the nation's situation, Fauci and other health experts testified by videoconference from their homes. Committee chairman Lamar Alexander chaired the hearing from his cabin in Tennessee.