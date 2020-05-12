‘Re-Open NC’ rally attracts counter-protest at state Capitol

RALEIGH, NC (NBC News) - People protesting for the opening of North Carolina were in the state's capitol again Tuesday, but this time they were met with a special counter-protest.

The group 'Re-Open N.C.' has protested at the legislative building in Raleigh for five weeks in a row now.

They're demanding the state to re-open, not in phases, but immediately.

On Friday, North Carolina began Phase I of a three-step plan to re-open the state.

A counter-protesting plane flew over the rally with a banner reading "fewer graves if we re-open in waves, hashtag science-saves."

Others have counter-protested over the past few weeks, including healthcare workers who stood in silence, wearing masks and gowns, to make a statement.

North Carolina's phase one keeps restaurants closed except for take-out and delivery.

Spas, gyms, salons and larger venues like churches and movie theaters also remain closed until at least May 22nd.