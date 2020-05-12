 Skip to Content

‘Re-Open NC’ rally attracts counter-protest at state Capitol

New
10:55 am Coronavirus Coverage, News, Top Stories
protest
NBC News Channel

RALEIGH, NC (NBC News) - People protesting for the opening of North Carolina were in the state's capitol again Tuesday, but this time they were met with a special counter-protest.

The group 'Re-Open N.C.' has protested at the legislative building in Raleigh for five weeks in a row now.

They're demanding the state to re-open, not in phases, but immediately.

On Friday, North Carolina began Phase I of a three-step plan to re-open the state.

A counter-protesting plane flew over the rally with a banner reading "fewer graves if we re-open in waves, hashtag science-saves."

Others have counter-protested over the past few weeks, including healthcare workers who stood in silence, wearing masks and gowns, to make a statement.

North Carolina's phase one keeps restaurants closed except for take-out and delivery.

Spas, gyms, salons and larger venues like churches and movie theaters also remain closed until at least May 22nd.

NBC News

Related Articles

Skip to content
istanbul escortistanbul escortistanbul escortistanbul escortistanbul escort
istanbul escortistanbul escortistanbul escortistanbul escortistanbul escort
pornotürk pornoporno film