Pima County will not reopen county pools Wednesday despite governor’s order

TUCSON - Pima County Natural Resources, Parks and Recreation announced Tuesday it will not reopen pools and splash pads on Wednesday moments after Gov. Doug Ducey's lifted these restrictions across the state.

On Tuesday, the governor held a press conference announcing that pools and gyms will be allowed to reopen starting Wednesday.

Shortly after this announcement, the county released that it will will evaluate the governor's new executive order and craft a strategy for how the county will reopen its pools while keeping the public safe from a potential COVID-19 spread.

The county said plans to release when the pools will reopen before its normal opening on Memorial Day weekend.

The county also said its aquatic summer 2020 programs will remain temporarily postponed or suspended at this time.