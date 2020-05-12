Multiple Arizona casinos plan to reopen as early as this week amid COVID-19 pandemic

PHOENIX (AP) — Multiple Arizona casinos have announced plans to reopen as early as this week after about two months of silent slot machines, empty card tables and closed doors during the coronavirus pandemic. Many of the casinos expect to implement new sanitation measures to curtail the spread the of COVID-19.

Fort McDowell Casino near Fountain Hills, Harrah’s Ak-Chin Hotel and Casino in Maricopa, Lone Butte in Chandler, Wild Horse Pass in Chandler, and Vee Quiva in Laveen are all scheduled to reopen May 15, the same day the statewide stay-at-home order is set to expire.

Health officials on Tuesday reported 20 additional COVID-19 deaths, raising the state’s reported total to at least 562.