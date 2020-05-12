Gov. Ducey: New order to allow pools, gyms to resume Wednesday with ‘Stay-At-Home’ set to expire Friday

TUCSON - Gov. Doug Ducey announced Tuesday during a press briefing a new plan that will replace the Stay-At-Home Order, which is set to expire Friday.

Back on April 29, Ducey announced that he has decided to extend his Stay-At-Home Order to Friday. Through this extension, Ducey allowed non-essential retailers, including barbers and salons, to reopen last Friday and allowed restaurants to offer dine-in services with social distancing protocols in place on Monday.

The governor also lifted the COVID-19 restrictions on elective surgeries on May 1.

With the Friday deadline nearing, the governor held a press conference Tuesday afternoon to share his plans with how to proceed with Arizona's COVID-19 efforts.

Through new order dubbed "Stay Healthy, Return Smarter, Return Stronger", Arizona will move into its next phase to reopening the state.

The governor said residents will still be advised to follow social distancing protocols and to continue to telework when possible.

Gov. @dougducey says businesses should continue to encourage telework whenever possible. — Mac Colson (@MacColsonTV) May 12, 2020

In also the press conference, Ducey shared that gyms and pools will be allowed to reopen starting Wednesday. Sports, including Major League Baseball, National Basketball Association and National Football League, will allowed to resume in Arizona.

Governor @dougducey says Arizona is prepared "if things were to turn for the worse." He says the state has enough hospital capacity, PPE, and ventilators. — Mac Colson (@MacColsonTV) May 12, 2020

On Monday, Arizona Department of Health Services shared that are 11,726 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state, with an overall, COVID-19-related death toll of 562.

ADHS also reported that 159,082 people have been tested for the coronavirus so far, resulting in about 6.5 percent testing positive.