Getting Answers: Is it safe to fly during the coronavirus pandemic?

TUCSON- As more people are itching to travel by plane to visit family and friends, viewers were wondering if wearing a mask and gloves on a plane would be the same as if they wore those in the supermarket. Also, is it safe to fly during the coronavirus pandemic?

Pima County Health Department director Doctor Bob England said that a mask or gloves can provide some protection if used properly, however it can sometimes be difficult in this setting.

"One key aspect of traveling by air that can increase someone's risk of exposure to illness is the prolonged exposure to others during that process. Waiting to board, a busy cabin, moving about through the airport. More than in other settings, one may find themselves closer to other people for longer periods of time when traveling," said Dr. England. "It is also important to note that the use of a face cover is aimed more so at protecting others if you are sick – not as an ideal mechanism for protecting yourself from others who may be sick."

The Tucson International Airport released this statement regarding disinfecting: "All airlines at TUS have enhanced their cleaning procedures using EPA-approved disinfectants that are effective against viruses. Airlines are disinfecting 'high touch' areas between flights and conducting deep cleaning of each aircraft at least once a day."

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said that when it comes to air circulation in planes, the air is filtered with HEPA filters and that makes it more difficult for most viruses and germs to easily spread.

Some recent changes TUS has made due to the coronavirus pandemic:

Airline flight schedules have changed for Allegiant, American, Delta, Frontier, Southwest and United

TSA employees are required to wear face coverings while on duty

Airlines at TUS are requiring passengers and flight crews to wear face coverings

The Tucson Airport Authority is now requiring employees to wear cloth face coverings over their nose and mouth

TSA allowing larger containers of liquid hand sanitizer

TSA accepting state-issued IDs that have expired since March 1st

If you are traveling by plane, the Pima County Health Department shares these tips:

Be sure to still maintain 6-8 feet of space from others as much as possible

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth, and wash your hands or use hand sanitizer often

Although the airport is open, do not travel if you are sick.

For an update on the TUS airlines schedules, click here.

