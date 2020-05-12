Department of Homeland Security secretary visits Nogales border checkpoint, Border Patrol headquarters in Tucson

TUCSON - Acting secretary of homeland security, Chad Wolf, was in Arizona on Tuesday visiting the Nogales border checkpoint and the Border Patrol headquarters in Tucson.

However, Wolf said the main point of this trip was to show support for these frontline workers.

Wolf added that these agents can't practice social distancing or work from home like most other Americans.

"They're on the front lines every day and [I] wanted to show support for them for their mission and what they're doing," said Wolf. "It's critically important."

Border Patrol has implemented measures to reduce non-essential travel and according to Wolf, they have been very effective.

Non-essential traffic has been reduced by an estimated 65 to 70 percent.

Due to COVID-19, the Centers for Disease Control & Prevention gave guidelines to Border Patrol stations, telling them that they do not need to keep those people who are illegally crossing the border for long amounts of time.

Since then, 80 percent of those people detained are removed within two hours.

"The month of April is a historical low in the number of folks that we saw illegally crossing the border, a little under 17,000," said Wolf.

According to Wolf, that number was over 110,000 in April 2019.

When asked about prioritizing border security over the environment with the construction of the border wall, Wolf said they work with many environmental groups to try and accommodate their concerns.

"At the end of the day, I think the administration has been very clear on this front, which is border security is national security, [which] is homeland security," he said. "So we're gonna secure that border every way we can."

Wolf will continue his tour of the border wall construction Wednesday when he heads to San Diego.