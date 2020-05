Vice President Pence isolates after aide tests positive for COVID-19

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump is confronting cases of the coronavirus in his own home, even as he pushes the nation to “reopen.”

That dynamic spotlights the challenge the White House faces in instilling confidence in a nation still reeling from the pandemic.

Two known cases of COVID-19 among staffers in one of the most-protected complexes in the nation have sent three of the nation’s top medical experts into quarantine. And Vice President Mike Pence is in “self-isolation.”

The scare comes as the White House this week is trying to emphasize to the American people the steps being taken to assure their safety — in hopes that will coax them to resume normal activities.