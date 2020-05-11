Reopening dining areas put on hold for some local restaurants

TUCSON - Restaurants throughout Arizona are now allowed to open up their dining areas after an announcement made by Gov. Doug Ducey last Monday.

While most restaurants are choosing to open, some like El Charro are not.

Ray Flores, owner of El Charro, said it has nothing to do with politics.

It is simply a walk before you run type of approach.

"Which starts with slowly preparing all our dining rooms," said Flores. "Taking into consideration social distancing, the advice of the CDC, Pima County Health Department and how we are going to seat people with only 50% capacity."

A total of eight restaurants are all family owned and operated by Flores Concepts.

Like most restaurants in Arizona, El Charro Ventana has only been offering take-out.

Now, El Charro Ventana is slowly, and carefully, moving the operation back to the dining room with a few exceptions.

"Right now we have crews going in and removing all the bar seats. So we don't have any seat at the bar until the shutdown clears," Flores said. "We are redoing the dining room so we are moving tables around."

Those are just a few of the guidelines laid out by Governor Ducey, including social distancing and keeping tables six feet apart.

Flores said some restaurants are able to open now while others choose not to and added this is simply the best decision for Flores Concepts.

"We need time to bring back people, to train them with the new practices regarding the COVID handling of things," Flores said. "We have to put our menus back and reinstall our inventory, reset the kitchens for dine-in because they've mostly been designed, right now, for take-out."

Flores Concepts restaurants will not open all at once.

Flores said locations will open one at a time.

"Within the next month, we will have most of them open," Flores said.

News 4 Tucson spoke to several restaurants in the area and most of them are open.

However, a few said their dining areas are still closed and they are working hard to put the guidelines in place.