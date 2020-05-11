Getting Answers: Pima County issues 17 protective measures for restaurants

TUCSON- As restaurants begin to resume dine-in service Monday, Pima County has released 17 protective measures that restaurants should adopt for dine-in services during the coronavirus pandemic.

More than 8,100 public community members have participated in a survey that showed most respondents felt all 17 measures were extremely important to them, according to county officials.

Below is a list from the county of the 17 protective measures:

Minimum Employee, Vendor, Delivery Service and Patron health and wellness measures:

Wellness/symptom checks, including temperature checks for all restaurant personnel, vendors, contractors, third party delivery service workers, etc. as they arrive on premises and before opening of a restaurant

Cloth masks and gloves and frequent handwashing is required for all servers and restaurant personnel (except gloves not required for servers if hands are sanitized between servings)

Any patron exhibiting symptoms of COVID-19 is prohibited from entering the facility

Minimum restaurant operation measures:

Physical and electronic signage posting at the restaurant entrance of public health advisories prohibiting individuals who are symptomatic from entering the premises

Indoor occupancy limited to 50 percent or lower

Service by take out, reservation or call ahead seating only, including text and/or telephone notification of patrons requesting restaurant in-person service, allowing restaurant patrons to physical distance until called for service

Physical distancing of six feet minimum between tables

Clearly marked six-foot spacing marks throughout the restaurant, along entrances, hallways, restrooms and any other location within a restaurant

Parties no larger than 10 allowed per table and bar top seating is not allowed

Menus must be in a format that does not promote potential virus transmission e.g. menu boards, single use menus

Elimination of self-service stations including salad bars, buffets, soda refill stations, and table side food preparation

Expansion of outdoor service areas to increase physical distancing standards

Hand sanitizers available at entrances to the facility, restrooms and in employee work areas

Sanitize customer areas after each sitting with EPA-registered disinfectant, including but not limited to: Tables, Tablecloths, Chairs/booth seats, Table-top condiments and condiment holders

Post documentation cleaning logs online and at the entrance documenting cleaning of all public areas (inclusive of counter tops, door handles, waiting areas, etc.) at least every two to three hours

Additional measures to consider:

Restaurant personnel should have a national certification in food safety and handling, as well as specific training in the prevention of COVID-19

Implement touchless payment methods

The county said in a statement that these protective measures set a minimum standard for operations.

Pima County health inspectors will inspect all food service establishments in the county to see if they are complying with the measures and those businesses adhering to the 15 minimum measures will be given a badge and poster, according to the county.

If you have a question about the coronavirus, email GettingAnswers@KVOA.com and News 4 Tucson's Priscilla Casper will answer questions during the 6 pm newscast.