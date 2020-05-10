Local restaurants prepare to partially reopen

TUCSON - Each Arizona restaurant that is planning on opening their dining rooms must follow social distancing and cleanliness guidelines.

At Lindy's on 4th avenue, they are adjusting seating arrangements and making sure employees are wearing personal protection equipment.

All of their employees will be wearing masks and gloves and focusing on cleaning surfaces and items that get touched frequently so they can open responsibly.

"You balance that with safety, you obviously want to be concerned about you know, not infecting other people and spreading the virus and so forth. So it's a real balancing act," said Tim Cronin, Owner of Lindy's on 4th.

Some other Arizona restaurants and retailers that are allowed to reopen have decided not to. They shared their reasons why in a letter on a website called Toosoonarizona.

The letter read in part, "We feel proceeding incautiously with the reopening of businesses will worsen human suffering in our communities and prolong the negative impact this pandemic is having on small businesses & the economy."

Cronin says that even with loans helping small businesses many can't make it much longer, "It's still gonna make it very difficult for the small businesses to survive. You're going to have so many of those go under the longer you wait."

As they get ready to open reduced dine-in services on Monday, Lindy's has adjusted seating to allow six feet of distance and will also only take tables of six or less.

"Obviously we're sanitizing the tables, the chairs, the menus, the checkbooks that we give them will be sanitized before and after, the pens will be (sanitized) before and after,"Cronin said.

With their current take-out service, Lindy's on 4th makes in one week, what they would normally make in one day. They're among the many hoping the partial dine-in option will help to increase their revenue.