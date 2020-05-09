As restaurants reopen, bars wait for their turn

TUCSON - With restaurants being allowed to partially open dine-in services beginning Monday, many of their bar industry counterparts are waiting to join them.

At Mr. Heads on fourth avenue they argue that bars could be just as clean, if not cleaner than restaurants, retailers and salons that are partially re-opening.

Micah Blatt, the owner of Mr. Heads, says bars are a one touch service, when a glass is used it gets washed when they're done, and at other businesses many people can touch something without it being sterilized.

"Can we go back to work and be safe? I mean that's what we're gonna try and do. Can you go grocery shopping and be safe? That's what you try and do, until theres a cure or a vaccination there's not gonna be 100 percent safe thing for anyone to do," said Blatt.

Blatt also says they can socially distance by setting up tables far enough apart for people to be at as well as follow other cleanliness practices likes using masks, gloves and making sure to clean after each guest.

"It's gonna be a different environment, I think a lot of people are very excited to go back out and I think a lot of people aren't really excited to really ever go back out and we're not gonna have a normal, we're just hoping to be a part of what everyone else is being allowed to be apart of," said Sattler.

When asked about bars that also serve food re-opening governor doug ducey said, "We want to work with the industry so that there's flexibility so that those places can reopen."

That leaves traditional bars like Mr. Heads unsure of what they can do while their employees are struggling to get financial aid.

"They've been denied for unemployment because they're told they don't make enough in wages because the unemployment office isn't including their tips. So I have half of my staff that's been told 'hey you're not allowed to go to work', but you're not allowed to collect unemployment and your bills are still due," said Blatt.

For now, they're hopeful things will change that allow them to partially re-open, but in the meantime they'll continue offering take-out service.