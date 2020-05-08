Local hair salons, barbershops reopen following Gov. Ducey’s order announced last week

MARANA - It's a big day for salons and barbershops across Arizona on Friday.

Clients are even more thrilled to get their hair done after two months of not being able to.

"I needed some pampering. I really needed some pampering. It feels really good to do that," said Jill Casali, a client of Feisty Studios in Marana, Ariz. "The next thing is a mani and pedi."

Stylists are excited to get back to work and clients are happy.

"I just want to thank Governor Doug Ducey for opening up our state and seeing we need to get our economy back up," said Cindy Waller, owner of Feisty Studios.

It was a packed house at Feisty Studios Hair Salon as stylists and clients reunited on Friday.

"Because people have been closed up, they are not feeling so great about themselves," said Waller. "We want them to feel really good about themselves."

Especially after clients, including Anna Lowe, who took scissors into her own hands during the quarantine.

"Well I have a woman in the mirror. When she gets tired of her hair, she chops at herself," said Lowe with a laugh.

The local stylists and barbers are following the guidelines from Governor Ducey by having one person at a time in the chair.

"We are not double-booking. We are not triple-booking," said Waller. "You will have that one person the whole time and you will take care of just them."

Next door to Feisty Studios is Gentlemen's Edge Barbershop.

We will be officially opening Tuesday 5/12/20 there will be a lot of changes we will be working by appointment only you... Posted by Gentlemen's Edge Barbershop on Thursday, May 7, 2020

Gentlemen's Edge Barbershop has been closed since March 15.

"We set up sanitation stations. Trying to keep everybody, employees with gloves and masks," said David Gandarela, owner of Gentlemen's Edge. "We ask that our customers wear a mask. We are cleaning everything down."

Kyle Solis, Gandarela's client, was happy to be back in the chair.

"I feel clean. I feel good," said Solis. "Hopefully getting that to a normal lifestyle."

Salons and barbershops were allowed to open Friday but not all of them did.

For more information regarding the salon you go to, contact your stylist on their openings and to make an appointment.

