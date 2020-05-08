Getting Answers: Arizona COVID-19 testing blitz locations

Getting Answers: Arizona COVID-19 testing blitz locationsNew
TUCSON- Arizona's COVID-19 testing blitz will be held Saturday at various locations across Arizona. Tomorrow will be the second out of three consecutive Saturdays it is offered.
The blitz aims to test 10,000-20,000 Arizonans for COVID-19 in a day.
This test determines if someone is currently infected with the virus. There are testing sites in multiple Arizona counties, including Maricopa, Pima, Cochise and Yuma counties.
In order to get a test, you have to have symptoms, been exposed to someone who has tested positive, or think you may have been exposed.
The Pima County locations are all in Tucson at Banner Health, Walgreens, El Rio Health and FastMed Urgent Care.
Banner Health
- Two locations: 265 W. Ina Rd. and 3950 S. Country Club Rd.
- Pre-Registration: Call 844-549-1581
- Various times
- No doctor's order needed
- Test is free
- Receive test results within 3-5 days
Walgreens
- Location: 10315 E. Broadway Blvd. (Near Houghton and Broadway)
- Pre-Registration online, click here.
- Time: 8 AM - 5PM
- Test is free
- Receive test results within 24 hours
El Rio Health
- Multiple locations, click here for locations.
- For El Rio patients ONLY
- Pre-Registration: Call 520-670-3909
- Time: 7AM - Noon
FastMed Urgent Care
- Two locations: 2510 E. Broadway Blvd, and 1895 W. Valencia Rd.
- Pre-Registration: Call 520-232-2072
- Pre-Registration: Online, click here.
- Time: 8AM- 4PM, the Valencia location closes at 8 PM.
COCHISE COUNTY: Chiricahua Community Health Centers
- Location: 3020 E. TACOMA, SIERRA VISTA
- No Pre-Registration necessary
- Time: 6AM - NOON
- Test is free
- Receive test results within about a week
There are also some private health care facilities offering COVID-19 tests, but for a possible fee.
If you have a question about the coronavirus, email GettingAnswers@KVOA.com and News 4 Tucson's Priscilla Casper will answer the questions during the 6PM newscast.