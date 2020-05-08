Getting Answers: Arizona COVID-19 testing blitz locations

TUCSON- Arizona's COVID-19 testing blitz will be held Saturday at various locations across Arizona. Tomorrow will be the second out of three consecutive Saturdays it is offered.

The blitz aims to test 10,000-20,000 Arizonans for COVID-19 in a day.

This test determines if someone is currently infected with the virus. There are testing sites in multiple Arizona counties, including Maricopa, Pima, Cochise and Yuma counties.

In order to get a test, you have to have symptoms, been exposed to someone who has tested positive, or think you may have been exposed.

The Pima County locations are all in Tucson at Banner Health, Walgreens, El Rio Health and FastMed Urgent Care.

Banner Health

Two locations: 265 W. Ina Rd. and 3950 S. Country Club Rd.

Pre-Registration: Call 844-549-1581

Various times

No doctor's order needed

Test is free

Receive test results within 3-5 days

Walgreens

Location: 10315 E. Broadway Blvd. (Near Houghton and Broadway)

Pre-Registration online, click here.

Time: 8 AM - 5PM

Test is free

Receive test results within 24 hours

El Rio Health

Multiple locations, click here for locations.

For El Rio patients ONLY

Pre-Registration: Call 520-670-3909

Time: 7AM - Noon

FastMed Urgent Care

Two locations: 2510 E. Broadway Blvd, and 1895 W. Valencia Rd.

Pre-Registration: Call 520-232-2072

Pre-Registration: Online, click here.

Time: 8AM- 4PM, the Valencia location closes at 8 PM.

COCHISE COUNTY: Chiricahua Community Health Centers

Location: 3020 E. TACOMA, SIERRA VISTA

No Pre-Registration necessary

Time: 6AM - NOON

Test is free

Receive test results within about a week

There are also some private health care facilities offering COVID-19 tests, but for a possible fee.

If you have a question about the coronavirus, email GettingAnswers@KVOA.com and News 4 Tucson's Priscilla Casper will answer the questions during the 6PM newscast.