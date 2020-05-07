Regents: Tuition will not increase for 2020-21 academic year for UArizona, other state universities

TUCSON - The Arizona Board of Regents voted Thursday to not increase the tuition rates for Arizona's public universities amid the economic challenges presented by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Back on April 17, Univesity of Arizona President Robert Robbins released a statement saying the school expects lose more than $66 million by the end of this fiscal year along, which ends June 30. At this time, Robbins said UArizona is projected to lose $250 million as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

UArizona then decided to implement furloughs and pay cuts to help negate the losses projected from this virus.

Despite this economic situation, the Board of Regents and the presidents of the state universities decided to not implement increases to resident tuition for the 2020-21 school year.

The reasons cited for this decision was "to ensure higher education at Arizona’s public universities remains accessible for students during economic challenges brought about from the COVID19 pandemic."

For more information about the decision, visit azregents.edu.