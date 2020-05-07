Local salons, barbershops ready to open Friday

MARANA, Ariz. - Men, women, kids, and even dogs, of all ages are ready for salon doors to open.

Gov. Doug Ducey announced Monday that salons and barber shops can start to reopen on Friday.

"They have been responsible," said Governor Ducey. "They have been kinder than necessary in this situation and they have been patient."

Cindy Waller, owner of Feisty Studios Salon, is ready to see her clients.

"When you get licensed by the State Board of Cosmetology, you are licensed as a public health professional," said Waller. "You are in charge of protecting that client at every cost."

Feisty Studios Salon is protecting their clients by doing what they have always done.

This includes cleaning everything the client and stylist would touch such as door knobs, cutting shears and of course, the styling chair.

"The disinfectant needs to have at least 10 minutes. 10 minutes to sit on there and then I wipe it off," said Waller. "People are not just in this one area, they are all over so you want to make sure you clean everything."

Each stylist will follow the guidelines from Governor Ducey by having one person in the chair at a time.

"We are not double-booking. We are not triple-booking," said Waller. "You will have that one person the whole time and you will take care of just them."

Waller said being a hair stylist is more than just doing someone's hair.

"We like to get in and help them feel good about themselves and I think that is a big thing we are going to see," Waller said. "Because people have been closed up, they are not feeling so great about themselves. We want them to feel really good about themselves."

Salons, including Feisty Studios, will reopen on Friday.

Contact your salon for details on appointments.

Below are the guidelines Feisty Studios Hair Salon:

If you have a runny nose, or are at all showing signs of being sick, you won't be able to get services that day. I know its allergy season, but rules.