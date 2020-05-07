Local salons, barbershops ready to open Friday

Local salons, barbershops ready to open FridayNew
MARANA, Ariz. - Men, women, kids, and even dogs, of all ages are ready for salon doors to open.
Gov. Doug Ducey announced Monday that salons and barber shops can start to reopen on Friday.
"They have been responsible," said Governor Ducey. "They have been kinder than necessary in this situation and they have been patient."
Cindy Waller, owner of Feisty Studios Salon, is ready to see her clients.
"When you get licensed by the State Board of Cosmetology, you are licensed as a public health professional," said Waller. "You are in charge of protecting that client at every cost."
Feisty Studios Salon is protecting their clients by doing what they have always done.
This includes cleaning everything the client and stylist would touch such as door knobs, cutting shears and of course, the styling chair.
"The disinfectant needs to have at least 10 minutes. 10 minutes to sit on there and then I wipe it off," said Waller. "People are not just in this one area, they are all over so you want to make sure you clean everything."
Each stylist will follow the guidelines from Governor Ducey by having one person in the chair at a time.
"We are not double-booking. We are not triple-booking," said Waller. "You will have that one person the whole time and you will take care of just them."
Waller said being a hair stylist is more than just doing someone's hair.
"We like to get in and help them feel good about themselves and I think that is a big thing we are going to see," Waller said. "Because people have been closed up, they are not feeling so great about themselves. We want them to feel really good about themselves."
Salons, including Feisty Studios, will reopen on Friday.
Contact your salon for details on appointments.
Below are the guidelines Feisty Studios Hair Salon:
- If you have a runny nose, or are at all showing signs of being sick, you won't be able to get services that day. I know its allergy season, but rules.
- You have to wear a mask! I will be wearing a mask. There are ways I can work around it, no worries.
- If you have a medical reason not to wear a mask, please say so, but understand that your stylist/nail tech may be immunocompromised and will opt to reschedule your appointment until a future time.
- If you choose to wear gloves, they need to be a new pair, but these do need to be disposed of in your vehicle trash before driving home.
- Notify me when you arrive. Wait in your car until I come to the door and wave you in. Even if you have family members getting services, they will need to wait in your car until your service is complete. You will need to wait in your car until your family member is done.
- Upon entering the salon, I will take your temperature and direct you to wash & suds your hands for at least 20 seconds. There is a waiver for you to sign to receive services.
- Only sit in your stylists chair or area where you are receiving a service.
- Please bring your own material to read. All magazines are put away. We will not have water available, please bring your own water.
- Some of us will take credit cards. They will be the only one handling their device for credit charges: this will protect both of you. So we will awkwardly ask if you want to add a tip, unless you tell us first. Some stylists are not taking credit cards, and will have let you know when confirming your appointment.
- Absolutely no contact as far as hugs, or shaking hands. This is for all of our protection. And will be super hard to do. But again, rules.
- We know this is a lot, but it will ensure you to have a germ free visit, as also for the next person. We are so happy to see you!