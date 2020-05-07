IRS asking people who received stimulus check from deceased taxpayer to return money

WASHINGTON DC (AP) - The IRS is asking people who received payments for a deceased taxpayer to return the money to the government. But some legal experts say there is no law requiring people to do that.

Some of the more than 130 million economic impact payments that went out to taxpayers as part of an economic relief package were sent to dead people.

That is mainly because of a lag in reporting data on who is deceased. It’s an error that experts say is almost inevitable and has happened with past federal stimulus payments.

But it's the first time the agency has asked for the money back.