Getting Answers: Guidance for salons, barbers and customers

TUCSON- Since Governor Doug Ducey issued an executive order on Monday allowing cosmetologists and barbers to resume operations on Friday, viewers have been asking us questions about the guidelines the businesses will have to follow.

The governor released guidance on establishing and implimenting safety protocols and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines.

THIS FRIDAY: Barber shops and cosmetologists can resume appointment-based services. Below is a breakdown of the guidance: pic.twitter.com/BdHXrptyxY — Priscilla Casper KVOA (@PriscillaCasper) May 5, 2020

Out of a number of guidelines, some of the recommendations are:

Reduced occupancy/capacity

Comprehensive sanitation protocols

Provide cloth face coverings to employees and visitors to wear

Waiting areas/service areas should provide for appropriate social distancing

Consider operating by appointment-only to manage occupancy level

As for CDC guidance, it recommends:

For salon treatments that require touching someone's face, provide and require employees to wear gloves when possible

Require employees to wash hands immediately before and after providing client service

Implement symptom screening for employees prior to the start of their shift

Consider not charging late/cancellation fees if someone cannot make their appointment due to illness.

In regards to customers who will be using these services, the CDC provides these guidelines:

Stay at least six feet away from other people

If you are at a higher risk for severe illness, avoid visiting barbers and cosmetologists

Do not touch your eyes, nose or mouth

If possible, use touchless payment

If you handle money, a credit card or use a keypad, use hand sanitizer after.

In addition to hair salons and barber shops resuming operations on Friday, that includes nail salons as well.

If you have a question about the coronavirus, email GettingAnswers@KVOA.com and News 4 Tucson's Priscilla Casper will answers questions during the 6 p.m. newscast.