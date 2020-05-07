Back to Business plan underway as Pima County prepares to return to work

TUCSON - Local business professionals, healthcare workers and city officials are all coming together to restore Pima County to its original glory.

Gov. Doug Ducey declared a Public Health Emergency on March 11 putting rules in place, businesses were forced to shut down and lives have been lost due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Nearly two months later, Pima County is now preparing to reopen.

Scientists and public health officials met with the Pima County Board of Supervisors, providing guidance to make this happen.

Dr. Bob England with the Pima County Health Department said the county has passed a peak in COVID-19 cases.

"I am not going to say THE peak, a high point in our curve, whatever modest decline we have, depends on the same factors being in place, the same level of social mitigation," said England.

To help with the decline of COVID-19 cases, Pima County has come up with a Back to Business plan.

"It is not final yet but I will throw some examples. It might involve staff and or guests wearing masks," said England. "It might involve having your temperature checked."

Dr. Francisco Garcia is the deputy county administrator.

"The indicator, red, yellow or green, has to do with whether these needs are being met or not, was largely subjective," said Garcia. "It was something we had to come up with."

England said Governor Ducey's order states Pima County has to open no matter what.

So Pima County's Road to Recovery Board is hoping these guidelines will help businesses and residents stay safe.

"When I looked at your criteria, it really looks like what we are living in. In terms of what we are looking at everyday," said Dr. Nancy Johnson, CEO of El Rio Heath Center. "I think the criteria is spot on."

Again, this plan is strictly voluntary and has yet to be finalized.

However, Doctor. England said it needs to be done soon because businesses are starting to open up again.