ADHS decides to continue COVID-19 modeling work with university experts amid criticism from city leaders

TUCSON - After word got out that the state decided to pause work conducted by the COVID-19 modeling research team, the Arizona Department of Health Services announced Thursday that it has established "an ongoing partnership" to continue this team's research.

According to officials, ADHS established a team comprised of almost two dozen professors at both the University of Arizona and Arizona State University to help create projection models to track the spread of COVID-19 through the state.

After Gov. Doug Ducey announced his plans to slowly reopen Arizona in the beginning of May, the state made the decision to pause the research team's work and rely on a model created by the Federal Emergency Management Agency and the Centers for Disease Control & Prevention.

On Thursday, the state announced that it will continue work with the COVID-19 remodeling research team after Mayor Regina Romero and other public officials criticized the decision to pause its work.

"Earlier today, we communicated with the members of the University modeling team and we’re pleased to announce an ongoing partnership to continue providing models. Our initial request for the team was to produce the model that they delivered on April 20th. We were very pleased with the model they provided. Understanding the demands on their time, we let them know that we were putting the modeling project on pause until we could bring them back to assist with modeling COVID-19 resource requirements during the influenza season. Since then, the Universities and team members have expressed a willingness to continue doing this work. We are grateful for their dedication and we look forward to an ongoing partnership." Chris J. Minnick, communications director of Arizona Department of Health Services

On Thursday, ADHS reported that Arizona total confirmed cases of COVID-19 has climbed to 9,945, resulting in 450 statewide deaths.

In Pima County, there have been 1,465 confirmed cases of the virus and 118 related deaths as of 9 a.m. Thursday.