Where’s the beef? Meat shortage hits Wendy’s

(NBC News) There are signs the nation's meat supply is dwindling as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Fast food chain Wendy's has been forced to pull burgers from the menu at nearly one-fifth of its restaurants according to one estimate.

The company says it expects the shortage to be temporary.

The coronavirus has sickened workers at many of the nation's meat and poultry packing plants, forcing some to temporarily halt production.

That's leaving livestock suppliers in a lurch as well, with some saying they may be forced to euthanize animals they can't take to market.

Consumers may have to buy less meat as a result. Large chains like Costco and Kroger, and even some small butcher shops, are limiting the amount of meat consumers can purchase.



