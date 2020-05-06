UArizona’s highest-paid coaches volunteer to take 20 percent pay cut amid COVID-19 crisis

TUCSON - The University of Arizona's highest-paid coaches volunteered to take a pay cut in their salaries to help combat the economic impacts COVID-19, Arizona Athletics's announced Wednesday morning.

Back on April 17, UArizona President Robert Robbins announced that the university will be implementing furloughs and pay cuts to its 15,000 employees that are set to last through June 2021 after the school was forced to move online due to the COVID-19 crisis back on March 15.

Robbins said in that release UArizona is projected to lose $250 million as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

The virus forced several of its sports programs to prematurely end its season, which included the cancellation of the ever-popular NCAA basketball tournaments.

In effect, Arizona Athletics representatives announced Wednesday that its highest-paid coaches have volunteered to take a salary reduction to help the university with its economic struggles triggered by the pandemic.

“Arizona Athletics is a proud member of the University of Arizona community, and we are committed to continuing our work to address the economic hardships of this unprecedented crisis," Arizona Athletics released in a statement. "In accordance with the University’s financial mitigation plan, senior leadership and all head coaches are taking salary reductions consistent with the University’s plan. Director of Athletics Dave Heeke as well as head coaches Adia Barnes, Jay Johnson, Sean Miller and Kevin Sumlin have voluntarily offered to take 20 percent salary reductions. We will overcome these immense challenges together with compassion and determination because that is the Wildcat Way.”

Sumlin, who was hired as the head football coach in 2018, was contracted to earn $3.5 million in the 2020-21 academic year, according to the agreement approved by the Arizona Board of Regents shared by the Associated Press.

Over at UArizona's men's basketball program, the Associated Press also reported in 2018 that Miller, who is under contract through the 2021-22 season, is expected to make $2.5 million.

UArizona is expected to resume classes in-person in its fall semester.