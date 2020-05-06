Owner of salon in Dallas jailed for defying COVID-19 shutdown order

DALLAS (AP) — A Texas’ judge’s decision to jail a hair salon owner for defying restrictions meant to limit the spread of the coronavirus has drawn criticism from the governor and state attorney general.

A judge in Dallas found Shelley Luther in contempt of court and sentenced her Tuesday to seven days behind bars.

Luther says she had to reopen her Dallas salon because she wouldn't have been able feed her kids otherwise.

But Judge Eric Moye says Luther expressed no “contrition, remorse or regret” for her actions. Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton and Gov. Greg Abbott called on the judge Wednesday to release Luther from jail.