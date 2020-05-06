Health experts worry of second waves of COVID-19 deaths, infections

WASHINGTON (AP) — As Europe and the U.S. loosen their lockdowns against the coronavirus, health experts are bracing for what they say is an all but certain second wave of deaths and infections that could force governments to clamp back down in a drawn-out, two-steps-forward-one-step-back process.

German authorities have begun drawing up plans in case of a resurgence of the virus. Experts in Italy are urging intensified efforts to identify new victims and trace their contacts.

And France, which hasn’t yet eased its lockdown, has already worked up a “reconfinement plan” in the event of a new wave.