Getting Answers: Where to get a coronavirus antibody test and how much it costs

TUCSON- The antibody test is able to let a person know if they have been exposed to the coronavirus, and many viewers have asked us where they can get one and how much the test will cost.

If you've been exposed, diagnosed with or have recently recovered from COVID-19, speak with your health care provider on next steps regarding antibody testing.

Antibody tests should not be used to diagnose someone as being currently sick with COVID-19, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

When it comes to where you can get tested in southern Arizona, the University of Arizona began the first phase of testing on April 30th.

Since then, the voluntary sign-up has already filled up and is closed.

The first phase included 3,000 health care workers and first responders, 1,000 general public members and 500 UA students.

The university says the second phase is expected to expand later this month.

Sonora Quest Laboratories is offering antibody tests.

The lab has locations all over Arizona, including Phoenix, Tucson, Green Valley and Sierra Vista.

The lab asks patients to schedule an appointment in advance online at SonoraQuest.com/antibody.

At this lab, it requires a physician's test order.

The COVID-19 antibody test is priced at $65. Sonora Quest is not billing patients for this testing when ordered by a physician.

However, some other labs offer antibody tests without a doctor's order for a fee.

One of them is ARCpoint Labs of Tucson. To sign up, call them at 520-230-8900, or email Cedwards@arcpointlabs.com.

The cost is $60, but if you have insurance you can send it to your insurance for possible reimbursement.

Escalera Health is offering antibody testing in its clinic by appointment only.

To schedule an appointment: email at info@escalerahealth.com or call us at (520)-209-1919.

If you don't have insurance, there is a $50 deposit to see a physician, plus an additional $65 for the test. This cost will vary if you have insurance. Results come in within 2-3 days.

If you have a question about the coronavirus, email us at GettingAnswers@KVOA.com and News 4 Tucson's Priscilla Casper will answer questions during our 6 p.m. newscast.