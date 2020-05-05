Getting Answers: Can the coronavirus be spread through raw meat?

TUCSON- When meat factories across the country began to temporarily close after employees tested positive for the coronavirus, viewers have been emailing us question about if the coronavirus can be transmitted through meat handled by infected workers.

News 4 Tucson's Priscilla Casper answered this question during her Getting Answers segment Tuesday night.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, its website states: "Coronaviruses are generally thought to be spread from person-to-person through respiratory droplets. Currently, there is no evidence to support transmission of COVID-19 by food. Foodborne exposure to this virus is not known to be a route of transmission."

The United States Department of Agriculture also stating that it is not aware of any reports at this time of human illnesses that suggest COVID-19 can be transmitted by food or food packaging.

The USDA advises consumers to use these good hygiene tips when handling food:

Wash hands and surfaces often

Separate raw meat from other foods

Cook to the right temperature

Refrigerate food promptly

