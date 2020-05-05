Coronavirus: US deaths top 70,000

(NBC News) President Trump on Tuesday downplayed new models projecting a rebound in coronavirus cases as states reopen without meeting White House guidelines.

The model most often cited by the White House is now nearly doubling its forecast, anticipating more than 134,000 Americans will die from coronavirus by August.

"If they held people any longer with the shut downs, you're going to lose people that way too," Mr. Trump said.

His comments came as the U.S. death toll topped 70,000.

Former Food and Drug Administration Director Dr. Scott Gottlieb warned this could be the new normal.

"As we reopen the country against the backdrop where there are tens of thousands of cases a day, most likely scenario is that cases go up, not down," Dr. Gottleib said.

A new Washington Post-University of Maryland poll finds large majorities of Americans are uncomfortable going to restaurants and retail clothing stores and think they should stay closed.

