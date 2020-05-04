World leaders pledge billions to help fund virus vaccine research

BRUSSELS (AP) — World leaders have pledged billions of dollars to help fund research into a coronavirus vaccine and to develop new treatments and better testing.

The pledges totaled 7.4 billion euros, just short of the target, but more money could be announced in coming days. Officials say the funding is just the start, as much more will be needed in coming months to scale up production and distribution.

U.N. Secretary General Antonio Guterres says the money being sought Monday was merely a “down-payment” and that five times that amount may be needed in the long term.