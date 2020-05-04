To open, or not to open? That is the question surrounding Tucson’s economy

TUCSON - The coronavirus is still alive in Tucson.

The economy has taken a hit and even worse, lives are no longer with us.

As stores slowly start to open, questions begin to arise.

It is the talk of the town: Is Tucson ready to reopen?

Tucson residents and city leaders have different answers but all agree, it is about safety.

Tucson City Councilman Steve Kozachik said there needs to be a balance.

"It is going to be social distancing. It is going to be restaurants being sensitive to that fact that they cannot pretend this did not happen," Kozachik said. "It is going to be people wearing masks. It is going to be wearing the PPE."

News 4 Tucson's Allie Potter asked Kozachik if Tucson business owners should just swing their doors open?

"The answer to that is absolutely no. We have made some progress but we have not crossed the finish line," Kozachik replied.

"COVID-19 has not gone away. It has sort of peaked, sort of plateaued," Kozachik added. "As soon as we fling the doors open and watch those numbers spike back up again, we will wonder why did we do that so soon."

Visit Tucson agreed and chimed in.

"…We are following the lead of city, county and state leaders and the public health officials advising them. We're constantly preparing for a re-launch of tourism in Tucson…"

Dr. Bob England with the Pima County Health Department held a press conference on Monday.

"Remember as we reopen, it will take two or three weeks to see the affects of any change we make," England said. "So we need to pay really close attention as we do this gradually."

Kozachik said reopening the city takes everyone, not just city leaders.

"What does the healthcare industry say? What are the doctors and nursing saying? What do people people on the front lines in the emergency room say?," questioned Kozachik.

"They have got to be part of this conversation," he said. "We can't just sat fling the doors open and pretend like this did not exist."

Kozachik will be having those conversations to come up with a plan on how to open up Tucson safely and economically.