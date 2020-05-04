ICE detainees refuse virus tests, damage detention center in Massachusetts

DARTMOUTH, Mass. (AP) — A Massachusetts sheriff's department says a group of about 10 federal immigration detainees who refused to be tested for the virus that causes COVID-19 caused extensive damage to the center in Dartmouth where they are being held.

In a news release, the Bristol County sheriff's department says the inmates involved in the Friday evening incident at the C. Carlos Carreiro Immigration Detention Center reported multiple symptoms of COVID-19 and they refused to be tested.

They then rushed officers and barricaded themselves inside the facility, ripped washing machines and pipes off the wall, broke windows and “trashed the entire unit.”

A special response team restrained the detainees.

Damage was estimated at more than $25,000.