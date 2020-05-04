Employees have options as businesses partially reopen

TUCSON - As businesses prepare to open in limited capacity this week, there are many factors businesses need to consider, including the Expanded Family and Medical Leave Act as well as the Emergency Paid Sick Leave Act.

Both of these went into effect on April 1 to help those affected by the shut down and they protect employees who may not feel safe coming back to work.

"Both of those affect employers with fewer than 500 employees," said Jessica Post, the chair for Labor and Employment for Fennemore Craig Law Firm. "In all likelihood lots of businesses that are opening, you know reopening or opening more expansively need to understand those laws."

These are both a part of the Family First Coronavirus Response Act (FFCRA).

Employers can be reimbursed with tax credits for providing employees with paid leave for reasons specific to COVID-19.

"I've dealt with lots of companies having grey situations saying, 'hey is this person covered or isn't this person covered' and so we've worked through the regulations in the particular circumstance," said Post.

According to the U.S. Department of Labor website, to fall under these categories the employee must follow the following:

Be experiencing COVID-19 symptoms

Be caring for a child whose school or child care is unavailable

Themselves or someone they are caring for has been ordered by the government or a health care provider to quarantine.

However, if a person is allowed to go back to work and doesn't fall under one of these categories their options are limited.

"If an employee says you know I don't want to, I'm scared by this, I'd rather stay home," said Post. "That's their choice, I mean they're absolutely able to do that. That will cut off unemployment for them."

The department of labor website has more information for businesses on what they can do and how they should go about handling different situations.