Local retailers prepare to reopen

TUCSON - Governor Doug Ducey signed an executive order last Wednesday detailing guidelines for retail businesses to partially reopen starting Monday.

A few of the recommendations from the executive order include enhanced sanitation, limiting the amount of people inside stores, as well as following social distancing practices.

Starting on Monday, retail businesses can sell goods through a delivery service, window service, drive-through and other similar methods.

'Why I Love Where I Live' is one of many local retailers who are ready to open their doors under the new guidelines.

On Tuesday, the local shop plans to open up a walk up service.

"You can come to the front of our store, not come inside but we'll have our staff behind a table and so if you order something online we'll be able to get it to you basically same day," said Kristin Tovar, Owner of 'Why I Love Where I Live.'

This Friday businesses will be allowed to have customers in stores provided they follow the new guidelines, but Tovar says they may take things a little slower.

"On the 8th I think we'll still be offering the window pickup and then as we get comfortable with that we will consider having people, (and) limited shopping in the store," said Tovar.

Businesses will be required to establish and implement sanitation and physical distancing measures according to the executive order.

It also recommends that businesses limit the number of people inside stores at any given time.

"(We are) kind of looking at best practices and looking to the recommendations of the government and also those that are supporting small businesses," said Tovar.

Tovar says they'll require employees to wear masks while at the store and may require that for customers as well once they decide to let them inside.