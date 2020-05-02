COVID-19 testing blitz starts in Pima County

TUCSON - Today was the first Saturday of the three-week statewide testing blitz to fight COVID-19. The goal is to test as many Arizonans as possible to combat the coronavirus outbreak.

Three organizations in Pima County are participating in the testing blitz, Banner Health, Walgreens and El Rio Health.

Three of El Rio Health's locations have setup testing walk-up and drive ups.

"Everbody's excited to really make this impact and touch the community we really believe that the more we can test the better," said Erin Paulow, Associate health Center Manager, El Rio Health.

"Knowledge is power and the more we know and everybody that gets tested builds the statistics for the world so we can manage this better," said John Roberts, who went through the drive-through testing.

As a part of the agreement to being tested, participants at El Rio Health locations agree to quarantine until receiving their results.

Those who test positive also agree to continue their quarantine until they are symptom free.

El Rio Health asks that you schedule an appointment to help with the flow of people and you can register with them on site.

Results could take up to a week to get and El Rio Health says the more tests they can do the better.

"We have folks that are out there that are a-symptomatic who are not feeling sick however who are still contagious to others. So that is very valuable information if someone knows that they are indeed COVID positive so that they can isolate themselves and protect others," said Paulow.

For more information on where these testing locations are you can click here.