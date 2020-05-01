UN: COVID-19 deaths for people older than 80 are 5 times average

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres says the COVID-19 pandemic is causing “untold fear and suffering” for older people around the world who are dying at a higher rate, and especially for those over age 80, whose fatality rate is five times the global average.

The U.N. chief adds that beyond the health risks, “the pandemic is putting older people at greater risk of poverty,” with an especially devastating impact on the elderly in developing countries.

Guterres issued a report Friday on the impact of COVID-19 on older people with the message that “no person, young or old, is expendable.”