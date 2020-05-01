Guidelines for May 4 reopening of Arizona businesses released by Gov. Ducey

TUCSON - After announcing a partial reopening of some businesses starting May 4 during a press conference Wednesday, Gov. Doug Ducey released guidelines about the process Friday afternooon.

Back on Wednesday, the governor informed the public that he has decided to extend the Stay-At-Home order to May 15. This extension included a few modifications, including a "phase-in" approach toward reopening the economy.

“As we breathe life back into our businesses, we want to make sure we’re taking common sense precautions to keep employees and customers safe,” said Ducey. “Taking these responsible steps that prioritize public health will help grow confidence and ensure we don’t just reopen all businesses, but do it successfully. I’m grateful to all the business owners and employees putting safety first and providing their feedback as we take continued steps to re-energize Arizona’s economy.”

According to the guidelines, retail businesses will be allowed to sell merchandise "through delivery service, window service, walk-up service, drive-through service, drive-up service, curbside delivery or appointment provided they establish and implement sanitation and physical distancing measures" starting Monday.

The guidelines will then be expanded on Friday, allowing "businesses resume partial openings that incorporate social distancing and sanitation measures established by the United States Department of Labor or the Arizona Department of Health Services."

Ducey said on Wednesday that these guidelines will be on a volunteer basis.

The complete guidelines, are listed below.