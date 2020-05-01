Getting Answers: How effective is remdesivir on COVID-19 patients

TUCSON- The U.S. Food and Drug Administration issued an emergency use authorization for the antiviral drug remdesivir to treat coronavirus patients Friday morning.

The FDA releasing a statement on the decision: "While there is limited information known about the safety and effectiveness of using remdesivir to treat people in the hospital with COVID-19, the investigational drug was shown in a clinical trial to shorten the time to recovery in some patients."

There are currently six ongoing remdesivir studies, according to Gilead, the maker of the drug.

The emergency authorization comes two days after the National Institutes of Health's clinical trial showed promising results.

The study conducted involving more than 1,000 patients reported that hospitalized patients with advanced COVID-19 who received remdesivir recovered faster than patients who did not take the drug.

The clinical trial reported that patients who took remdesivir had a 31% faster recovery time. Also, that patients taking the drug recovered in 11 days on average, while patients not taking the drug took 15 days to recover, and that 8% of patients taking the drug died, while 11.6% of patients not taking the drug died.

JUST IN: The FDA issues emergency use authorization for the antiviral drug remdesivir to treat coronavirus patients in the hospital https://t.co/yDCWCQBW0w — Priscilla Casper KVOA (@PriscillaCasper) May 1, 2020

Doctor Anthony Fauci said that with this study there is proof that remdesivir is helping block the coronavirus, but it isn't the complete answer and will open the door for better drugs to come along.

The FDA also releasing in a statement regarding the drug: "Given there are no adequate, approved, or available alternative treatments, the known and potential benefits to treat this serious or life-threatening virus currently outweigh the known and potential risks of the drug's use."

If you have a question about the coronavirus email us at GettingAnswers@kvoa.com and News 4 Tucson will answer the questions during the 6 p.m. newscast.