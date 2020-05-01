Florida judge authorizes release of hundreds of detained migrants to prevent spread of COVID-19

MIAMI (AP) — A federal judge has ordered authorities to release hundreds of immigrants from three Florida detention centers to prevent a wider spread of the coronavirus.

U.S. District Court Judge Marcia Cooke says Immigration and Customs Enforcement must submit a report this weekend with steps to bring down the centers population from 1,400 to about 350.

The judge issued the order late Thursday after immigrant rights groups filed an April 13 complaint saying detainees with underlying conditions faced greater risk.

ICE says seven detainees at the Krome Detention Center in Miami have tested positive. At least eight staff members have been infected.